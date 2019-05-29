Juneteenth celebrations to be held around Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Juneteenth, also referred to as Freedom or Emancipation Day, commemorates June 19, 1865, the day former slaves in Texas learned they were free 2.5 years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Several events will be held across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry to honor the day.

Take a look at the events listed below.

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park’s 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Head out for the annual celebration Saturday, June 15 at the park located at 229 Beach City Road.

This year, WSAV’s own Tina Tyus-Shaw is hosting the event which features great food, interactive experiences and a fantastic entertainment lineup, including “American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard.

Tickets for the event are $15 and children ages 12 and under can get in for free. You can purchase yours online here.

More information is available on Mitchelville’s website or by calling 843-255-7301.

Note: chairs are welcome at the event, but coolers are prohibited.

Daughters of Mary Magdalene hosting Juneteenth Festival

This Saturday, June 15, the organization will commemorate and celebrate the important date with entertainment and honorees.

The free festival kicks off at 11 a.m. at 38th Street Park.

For more information, call 912-412-4851 or 912-428-3335.

Tybee Island’s 4th Annual Juneteenth Wade-In

All ages are welcome to Tybee Island on Wednesday, June 19 to sing, join hands and walk to the water’s edge to wade in together.

This year, Patt Gunn, Gullah Geechee Master Storyteller & Entourage, will perform and Chad Mance, Savannah social justice advocate, will be speaking.

Returning for the 4th year as “Ole Abe” will be Mallory Pearce to read the Emancipation Proclamation

The event begins at 6 p.m. near the North Beach Grill (33 Meddin Avenue). Everyone is welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult.