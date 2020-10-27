Judge says Justice Department cannot defend Trump in E. Jean Carroll rape defamation suit

WASHINGTON (NBC) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected an attempt by the Department of Justice to represent President Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, who has claimed that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.

The judge denied the DOJ’s effort to substitute itself as the defendant in the case that Carroll, an advice columnist, filed against the president last year.

“The president of the United States is not an ’employee of the government’ within the meaning of the relevant statutes,” U.S. District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in the decision Tuesday.

“Even if he were such an ’employee,’ President Trump’s allegedly defamatory statements concerning Ms. Carroll would not have been within the scope of his employment,” the judge wrote. “Accordingly, the motion to substitute the United States in place of President Trump is denied.”

Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her at a Bergdorf Goodman store in New York City in the mid-1990s. Trump has denied the claim, saying “she’s not my type” and it “never happened.”

The Justice Department had argued that because the president denied the accusation in his official capacity, the agency can defend him against the suit.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, lauded the ruling in a statement Tuesday.

“The simple truth is that President Trump defamed our client because she was brave enough to reveal that he had sexually assaulted her, and that brutal, personal attack cannot be attributed to the Office of the President,” she said.

“In response to the Trump DOJ’s startling claim that virtually anything that Donald Trump says is within his scope of employment as president, the court explained that “[a]ccepting [that position] would mean that a president is free to defame anyone who criticizes his conduct or impugns his character — without adverse consequences to that president and no matter what injury he inflicts on the person defamed,” she added.