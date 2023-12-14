CONWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – S.C. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman is set to be the keynote speaker at Coastal Carolina University’s May 2024 University Commencement Ceremony.

In a recent meeting, the school board also approved for Judge Newman to receive an honorary Doctor of Public Service.

Judge Newman is a native of Kingstree, S.C., and is in his fourth and final term in the South Carolina Circuit Court.

He is notably known for presiding over several of disbarred attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s criminal cases, including the double-murder trial where Murdaugh was sentenced for killing his son, Paul, and his wife, Maggie.

During the CCU school board meeting, trustees approved a new campus master plan, which includes plans for upgrades across the campus.

Also, the press release said that officials approved enhancements to Brooks Stadium, featuring a new digital video-display scoreboard and an audio upgrade to the south end zone.