Judge blocks rules for detained migrant children

Los Angeles, Ca. (WSAV) — A federal judge has blocked new Trump administration rules that would allow the government to keep immigrant children in detention facilities with their parents indefinitely.

Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles says the administration’s rules conflict with a settlement agreement in 1997, that requires the government to release immigrant children caught on the border as quickly as possible to relatives in the U-S, and says they can only be held in facilities licensed by a state.

Attorneys who represent detained migrant children welcomed the ruling.

The White House issued a statement criticizing the ruling. They say it prohibits the administration from keeping families together during their immigration proceedings.