PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — Veteran law enforcement officer Joey “JoJo” Woodward announced he is running for sheriff of Beaufort County on Saturday. Woodward made the announcement at the Port Royal Sound Foundation Maritime Center.

Woodward has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience. He served as captain with

the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and oversaw the Southern Enforcement Branch.

“I am standing here today as I did four years ago because I still believe there is a better way to

be sheriff of Beaufort County,” Woodward said. “Currently, our sheriff’s

office is experiencing historic manpower shortages, soaring costs, low morale and rising crime.

A stronger, more focused sheriff can address these problems.”

He was born in Charleston and raised in both Beaufort and Jasper counties. In 1986, he began his law-enforcement career with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and graduated from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy in 1987.

In 1991, he went to work for the Hardeeville Police Department as patrol and drug interdiction officer before returning to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in 1992. He returned to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in 2005, was promoted to lieutenant and served as commander for the Beaufort/Jasper Multi-Agency Drug Task Force.

Woodward also co-chairs the Lowcountry Human Trafficking Task Force. In January, Woodward,

along with several other members of the law enforcement subcommittee, were recognized by

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson for their work on a minor sex trafficking case.

Voters can cast their ballots for Beaufort County sheriff on June 14.