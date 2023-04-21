SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah-Chatham County school has received a distinguished honor.

The American College Application campaign named Sol C. Johnson High School a 2022 School of Excellence. It’s part of the Georgia Apply to College campaign, to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families.

Student council president, Jenniya Sams, says the award shows just how hard the staff and students at Johnson High are working to reach success.

“We’re living up to our motto…. why our school is the best,” Sams said.

Johnson High School is one of 23 exemplary schools across the nation that were recognized for helping students pursue postsecondary education.