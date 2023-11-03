SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah music fans will get to hear a little ditty from rocker John Mellencamp.

The Grammy award-winning singer announcing his “Live and In Person” tour this week. He’s scheduled to play 27 cities next year, with only one stop in Georgia, and that will be April 23, 2024, at the Johnny Mercer Theater right here in Savannah.

Fans can expect to hear some of his greatest hits, plus new songs from Mellencamp’s 25th studio album, “Orpheus Descending,” which focuses on social issues such as gun control.

Tickets cost between around $50 to $150 dollars, and they are on sale now, here.