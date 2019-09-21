Jerry weakens to a Tropical Storm as it moves northwest

Savannah, G.A. (WSAV) – Hurricane Jerry weakens to a tropical storm this morning with wind of 65 mph.

Currently, the storm is moving to the northwest at 15 mph. It is expected to retain tropical storm strength through Tuesday. It is then expected to strengthen to a category 1 hurricane by Wednesday morning as the storm moves over or near Bermuda.

AS FOR THE TRACK:

Jerry is expected to continue to turn to the northwest and then north by Sunday. The storm will turn to the northeast by Tuesday and track near Bermuda by Wednesday.

A cold front and an area of low pressure is expected to move off the East Coast by Monday. This will help keep Jerry away from the United States.