Jerry Chambers guilty of felony murder for deadly crash in July 2017

SAVANNAH, Ga.(WSAV) – After nearly two hours of deliberation, jury members have reached a verdict in the trial of Jerry Chambers, the man charged in connection to a drive-by shooting and deadly car crash after July 4 celebrations in 2017.

The jury says Chambers is guilty of ten criminal charges, including three counts of felony murder, three counts of vehicular homicide, fleeing police and reckless driving.

Chambers was found not guilty of aggravated assault and gang-related charges.

Prosecutors said Chambers was a known member of the street gang OTM or “Only The Mob.” A Savannah Police Sergeant testified Thursday that the drive-by shooting was most likely a retaliatory measure targeting a rival gang called “1100.”

Chambers’ defense attorney Bob Attridge said in his closing remarks that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to convict Chambers of those gang-related charges. In the end, jurors found him not guilty.

Sentencing will happen at a later date.