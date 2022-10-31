SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Actress, singer and dancer Jennifer Lopez made a tribute to her interior designer and a shoutout to Savannah in a recent Instagram post.

The post was sent out to her over 225 million followers Sunday evening. It was mostly focused on her interior designer and friend, Rachel Ashwell, and Ashwell’s company Shabby Chic. The post announced that Ashwell had redecorated Lopez’s home for her wedding this year.

However, there was a brief mentioning of the hostess city when Lopez recalled her home that Ashwell had decorated in Savannah.

You can view the post here to see what the buzz is about and also see photos of Ashwell’s decorating skills in action.