(WJW) – Musician Jeffrey Foskett, who played with The Beach Boys for nearly four decades, has died.

The musician, 67, passed away Monday. He had been battling anaplastic thyroid cancer, Rolling Stone reported.

Foskett, 67, began performing with the Beach Boys in the early ’80s, and later became a member of the touring band for Beach Boys’ co-founder Brian Wilson. He also recorded with both the Beach Boys and Wilson, and released a number of albums as a solo artist.

THE VIEW – The Beach Boys perform live on “THE VIEW,” 9/15/16 (11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, ET) airing on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) JEFFREY FOSKETT

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 28: Jeffrey Foskett (L) and Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys perform during the 27th National Memorial Day Concert Rehearsals on May 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)

HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 12: Jeffrey Foskett at The Unveiling Of The Guitartown On The Sunset Strip on August 12, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images)

Musician Brian Wilson (center) and band members Probyn Gregory and Jeffrey Foskett perform live at the Rock n Roll Fantasy Camp 10th Anniversary Blowout held at SIR Studios on February 16, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

On Monday, Wilson shared a tribute on Facebook, saying he was “heartbroken” over the loss of Foskett.

“Jeff was always there for me when we toured and we couldn’t have done it without him,” Wilson wrote. “Jeff was one of the most talented guys I ever knew. He was a great musical leader and guitarist and he could sing like an angel.”

Wilson also said he and Foskett first met in 1976, when Foskett — a big fan of the Beach Boys — tracked down Wilson at his home in Bel Air.

“I invited him in, and we were friends ever since,” Wilson wrote. “I don’t know what else to say. Love and Mercy to Jeff’s family and friends, we will remember him forever.”

John Stamos, who also performed with the Beach Boys, said he learned of Foskett’s death Tuesday.

“Jeff was more than just a friend; he was the one who brought the harmonies of The Beach Boys into my life, and with them, a spectrum of color and joy I never dreamed would be part of my life,” Stamos wrote, in part, in a two-part Instagram post.

“Rest in peace, my brother,” Stamos concluded his tribute. “You were loved immeasurably and will be missed beyond words. “