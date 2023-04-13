BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority held a conference and presentation today about construction opportunities with the Hyundai Motor Group and other related projects.

The presentation drew in over 100 people who had a chance for Q & A’s – one major question people had is how the housing needs in Bulloch, Bryan and Effingham will be addressed and if any will be workforce housing.

Brian County Board of Commissioners Chairman Carter Infinger commented on concerns regarding housing the new wave of workers.

“We are all working towards finding a solution for housing. I can speak to what Bryan County is doing,” Infinger said. “Right now the governor has a big push for affordable housing, workforce housing. So we’re looking at maybe trying to designate some areas for workforce housing in Bryan County. But we are in the process of trying to figure out…like Tripp said. But for Bryan County, we’re maybe a little bit ahead of that.”

Infinger says they are looking into ways to determine what qualifies as affordable and workforce housing.

They are also trying to come up with ways to encourage builders to get involved in the effort to help first-time home buyers.