JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is on the scene of a shooting that occurred in the Grays area of Jasper County.

According to police, the incident took place off of Cat Branch Road. Police say that there is no danger to the community because deputies have apprehended the possible suspect.

There will be heavy police presence as well as emergency personnel in the area.