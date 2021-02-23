Jasper County takes over ownership of Ocean Terminal site

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – A Lowcountry project that’s been promised for decades may now be one step closer to reality.

The South Carolina Ports Authority has signed a deal to transfer 50% ownership of the Jasper Ocean Terminal to Jasper County.

The County and the SC Ports Authority signed off on the plan Tuesday.

The $5 billion project has been stalled for years as the Ports Authority dealt with the Port of Charleston’s potential issues with the project.

The Jasper terminal would connect the Georgia and South Carolina shipping industry, and according to experts, could mean billions more in jobs and economic boost to the County and the entire Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Now that they have control, Jasper County officials say they want to move forward quickly. That could include giving private companies a stake.

“The South Carolina Port Authority has continually pushed back that timeline now to 2038, 2040,” said Jasper County Councilman Martin Sauls, IV. “They never intended to make the Jasper Ocean Terminal a viable project. We are going to keep the Army Corps of Engineers permit going, we are going to work with GPA and hopefully private sector and make this dream a reality.”

The legislature still has to approve the deal, which they are expected to do. But their decision has no bearing on Jasper County taking ownership of the Ocean Terminal site and all its interests.

Councilman Sauls wouldn’t say what companies are interested – but believes once the plans get in motion, groundbreaking could happen within the next 3 to 5 years.