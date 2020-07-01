Jasper County Schools plan a ‘hybrid’ Fall semester

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The new school year will have a different look in Jasper County.

That district is the first to come out with their plan for the Fall semester.

There will be students back in classrooms this August.

That is the tentative plan for Jasper County schools as they start to think about life and education during the next phase of COVID-19.

That phase will be a “hybrid” of online and in-person learning.

Kindergarten through 8th-grade students will return August 10 for a week-long “academic assessment”. High schoolers will then join them in class on August 17.

Elementary school students will be in school for half a day, either a morning or afternoon session, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. four days a week.

Middle and High schoolers will have in-person class either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday. The rest of the day and week’s classes will be online.

Friday will be an online work day for both teachers and students.

The goal was to take the results of the survey showing what parents wanted for their children and what was best for the safety of everyone involved.

“Our parents they wanted choice,” said Jasper County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson. “And the choice options they decided was a hybrid model which is both face to face and virtual. Ad the next thing they desired was all virtual. So we wanted to provide again the options for our families to make the best decisions for their children.”

All students from 3rd through 12th grade will get a “take-home electronic device” to help them do schoolwork at home.

Buses will run at half-capacity and classes will follow social distancing rules.

Students temperatures will be checked each day they at at school.

If a student or teacher does test positive for COVID-19 the District plans to immediately remove them from class and begin contact tracing for everyone in the area.

Sports could be back practicing later this month according to the tentative plan – but half a team at a time.

Instead of multiple elementary, middle, and high schools, the Ridgeland and Hardeeville campuses will each be home to all students from K-12.

Students will go to school in this combined way through Thanksgiving. The rest of the year until Christmas break will then be online only.