Jasper County planning two different Graduation celebrations

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – Graduation Day won’t look quite the same for the seniors in our area.

But at least one school district is already setting up a way to honor their graduates, twice.

A tragedy for one student has spurred the Jasper County School District on to some innovative thinking to still give their students a once in a lifetime experience.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School will celebrate with a special “drive-thru” celebration.

The students will have life-size photos in cap and gown all along the school’s circle so their families and friends can do “drive-throughs” to celebrate.

“We want you to be wowed when you come on campus and say that’s my baby, that’s me mom that’s me dad and feel good about it,” said Dr. Rechel Anderson, Jasper County School Superintendent.

Then there will be a virtual graduation ceremony. The 137 students will still get to walk with a diploma across the stage. They will tape each student getting the diploma in advance, and play it as part of the ceremony.

Officials say a Senior’s tragedy helped spur their decision to make this event something they will always remember.

“We did have a Senior to lose his mother this past weekend and we realized that is something he is going to have to live with and we will have to live with and help him through as well,” said Anderson. “We don’t know what July will hold, we don’t know what august will hold so we wanted to play early so we can capture the moment for them.”

“Even though they are transitioning out into their next point in life we still want them to know and feel this is still an intricate part of where they are headed and we want them to feel good about their send-off.”

The entire community is welcome to celebrate the Seniors at the drive-thru picture party on May 27. Then they can watch the full ceremony one grad at a time on June 5.