Jasper Co. Sheriff suspends search for men who fled traffic stop, fired at deputies

PINELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials are suspending a search for two suspects accused of fleeing a traffic stop and shooting at Jasper County deputies Monday afternoon.

The incident began around 1 p.m. on Hwy 462/Gillison Branch Road. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), four suspects described only as young black males fled from a traffic stop, firing at the deputies.

JCSO shut down the highway between Hwy 321 and 601 to search for the suspects. There was also a heavy law enforcement presence on Tye Branch, Cotton Hill and Smith roads as the search was underway.

Around 5 p.m., JCSO said two of the four suspects were apprehended and they were still searching for the two other “armed and dangerous” men.

Two hours later, the sheriff’s office said they received information to believe the other men left the area. JCSO added that the suspects have been identified and warrants are pending for their arrest.

“With this acquired information regarding these suspects, it is believed that there is no longer an immediate threat to the area,” Sheriff Chris Malphrus stated.

The search was suspended around 7 p.m.

JCSO has reopened Hwy 562 between Hwy 321 and 601, which was shut down for about 6 hours.

The identities of the suspects have not yet been released.

