Jasper County firefighter laid to rest

EARLY BRANCH, SC (WSAV) – He gave his all to his job and to Jasper County for 14 years.

Today his fellow firefighters said goodbye to Brian Mixson.

The trucks lined up for blocks. Firefighters from across the area, across the state all gathered at Pine Level Baptist Church in Early Branch to honor one of their own taken too soon.

“Anytime a family loses someone it is tough,” said Lt Garrett Lucas of the Jasper County Fire Department.

Brian Mixson’s family was the Jasper County Fire Department.

Brian Mixson died March 17 after suffering a stroke

A place he spent almost half his life,14 years in service, arm in arm with his colleagues until a stroke led to his death last week.

“He had a tremendous heart,” said Lucas. “Not only for his family but his entire department family, the citizens at large. He always had a smile on his face. He was always concerned about other people.”

Those people came out on this day to pay their respects to a man who was loved by his friends.. recognized for his hard work and selflessness.. considered a hero here in his hometown. the perfect place to lay him to rest.

“Can be overwhelming sometimes,” explains Lucas. “But he served with pride so giving him the last ride on the fire truck is what should be done.”

A procession of lights and sirens left the church together, a line of first responders, Brian right in the middle of it all. A final trip together with his firefighting family.

“It’s a long road ahead but we will push through as a family,” said an emotional Lucas.

Brian’s family has asked that donations be made in his name to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Brian Mixson was just 32 years old.