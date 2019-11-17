Jasper County deputies need help with 2-year-old cold case

RIDGELAND, Sc. (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s office needs help Saturday solving a two-year-old cold case.

Deputies say Bryan Riley was shot and killed in his own driveway on January 19, 2017.

Investigators now need help moving the case forward. If you know anything, you can call the following numbers:

Detective Ethan Rogers: (843) 540-7841

Confidential Tip Line: (843) 717-4100

Sheriff Chris Malphrus is asking that the community come together to determine who killed Riley.