JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting incident that left one victim with injuries early Saturday morning.

According to police, deputies were called to a residence off Grays Highway after a report of a shooting just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim states that he received a phone call from his neighbor telling him someone was in their yard. Police say the victim walked outside with his firearm and a flashlight, and someone shot him from beneath the victim’s pickup truck.

When police were on their way to the scene, Jasper County Deputies saw a possible suspect walking on Grays Highway near the intersection of Langford Ville Road where he was taken into custody.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as 26-year-old Bernard Primus of Pineland, S.C. He was transported to the Jasper County Detention Center where he has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder.

Primus is being held at the detention center pending more charged

The victim was transported to the Ridgeland Airport where he was flown to Savannah Memorial Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who may have any information about this case to please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (843)726-7779 of Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111. Please reference case number 22S21992.