JASPER CO., Sc. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in the area of Captain Bill Rd.

Deputies ask that you avoid the area and the following roadways as they are closed at this time — Captain Bill Rd, Henry Lawton Rd, and Industrial Park.

Heavy Law Enforcement presence is expected.

Should any citizens have information regarding this incident, please contact 843-726-7779, you can remain anonymous.