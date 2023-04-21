SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Janet Jackson is enjoying the views of the Hostess City as she prepares for her performance at Enmarket Arena tonight.

Jackson shared photos and videos of Savannah via her Instagram story on Thursday evening.

The five-time Grammy award-winning performer shared a video of her riding in a car down a road lined with oak trees with the caption ‘Sightseeing in Savannah.’

She also posted videos traveling over a bridge at dusk showing views of one of the Coastal Empire’s many marshes saying, ‘the magic hour.’

Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again’ concert, featuring rapper Ludacris, kicks off at 7:45 p.m. tonight. A limited number of tickets are still available.