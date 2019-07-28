Jacksonville surfer bitten by shark

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WSAV) – A shark attacked a professional surfer near the Jacksonville Beach Pier this weekend. He’s speaking out about the ordeal.

23 year old Frank O’Rourke says he’s lucky to still have his arm. He says he was lying on his board in the water about 20 yards from the pier Saturday, when the shark suddenly latched onto his elbow, thrashed around for about 30 seconds, and then swam away.

O’Rourke says he was in shock as he headed back to shore. Despite his injuries, he says he didn’t need to go to the hospital, and simply had his wounds bandaged.

“So, it literally just latched on to my arm. And I’ve never felt a force like that from any animal or anything in my life, so I was in shock. I was like, what is going on. And then it let go, luckily, so I was able to swim away and get on shore, but that was definitely intense.”

O’Rourke says he will stay out of the water for a few weeks to let his wounds heal, and then he plans to go surfing again.