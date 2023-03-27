ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A bill that would standardize safety plans for private swim instructors in Georgia is headed to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk.

The bill, which if made law will be known as “Izzy’s Law,” is named after 4-year-old Israel Scott. The bill passed 169-0 in the Georgia House.

Izzy’s Law would require the Department of Public Health to develop a widely accessible and downloadable safety plan for aquatic activities based on standards for nationally accredited swim instructors.

Scott died in June 2022 when he drowned during a swim lesson at a private backyard pool. The instructor, 66-year-old Lexie Tenhuisen, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.