SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah is putting the finishing touches on the new holiday tree downtown at the corner of Bull and Broughton Streets.

The artificial tree was made in Alabama by a company named Jubilee Decor. It stands at 40 feet tall from drum to star and will be installed, pre-decorated, and ready to shine.

Families are invited downtown for the lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Friday. There will be hot cocoa and a festival of lights on Broughton Street. There is also a celebration this evening at Plant Riverside featuring the unveiling of a gingerbread house at 4:00 p.m., followed by a Christmas Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

The city is offering free parking in downtown in city garages today and tomorrow for Small Business Saturday.