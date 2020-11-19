‘It’s literally indescribable’ GSU student collecting supplies for hurricane stricken Honduras

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV)- Hurricane Eta was one the worst natural disasters to hit Honduras in over 20 years.

International Georgia Southern student and Honduran native Oscar Moncada says the devastation is hard to watch from afar.

“It’s literally indescribable,” said Moncada.

Officials are still assessing damage and locating victims as rising water levels have trapped hundreds of communities.

“At the moment we speak my family still has no electricity in their house,” said Moncada, “they’ve been without light and without water for the whole week.”

Moncada says his family leaves in the in Tegucigalpa, which is the captitol of Honduras. He says the landscape it better suited for these types of storms and luckily, they’re doing okay.

The same can’t be said for other parts of the country where 1 in 5 people live in poverty.

The country was already grappling with a pandemic and political tensions, Moncada says the aftermath of Eta has made life intolerable for some.

“Most of our people live in situations of extreme poverty,” said Moncada, “the pandemic initially came to expose the whole broken health system and the people have been exposed to non-attendance practically.”

Moncada left Honduras four years ago to study civil engineering at GSU. He says it’s a privilege and the reason he’s collecting supplies to send back home.

“I contacted my closest Honduran friends, you know, to make it more organized and to involve them as well in this because we are all in it together,” said Moncada.

He says his fraternity helped him set up donation drop offs at three locations.

Moncada held his flag proudly during a recent bid for homecoming king and he says it’s a symbol of all the love he has for Honduras.

“Even though I’m studying in the US I have better opportunities, I always felt this love and appreciation for my country and I will never forget of them,” said Moncada.

Donations can be dropped off at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house on 803b Robin Hood trail in Statesboro.



They are asking for non perishables, medical supplies, clothing, personal items, and monetary donations.

Moncada says all donations will be transported to Miami and from there sent to Honduras.

