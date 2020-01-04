‘It needed to be done’ Local veterans react to U.S. drone strike

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – United Service Organizations (USO) is a place for veterans, active servicemen and women, and their families to rest up during their travels.

Tucked away inside Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, the waiting room is full of snacks and conversation between volunteers and their visitors. On Friday, the hot topic was Qassem Soleimani.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s living in hell right now,” said Claude Kittridge, a Marine Corps. veteran who served in the Korean War.

Kittridge says most people who stopped by — regardless of their age — agree with President Trump’s decision to attack the Iranian leader on his way to the airport.

“This fella was responsible for… thousands of American deaths and wounded veterans,” said Kittridge who volunteers with USO several times a week.

“It’s something that needs to be done,” said Michael Holbrook, another USO volunteer. Holbrook served in the Navy and says he was overseas during the 444 daylong Iran Hostage Crisis.

“I think [the strike] was awesome. I hope it sends a message that we didn’t do back in 1979,” said Holbrook.

Republican Congressman Buddy Carter says the strike did just that. In a statement Thursday, he said:

There is no question about it, Soleimani was a terrorist with American blood on his hands. He was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American troops and innocent civilians in the region, and was planning to continue his attacks. While Iran chanted ‘Death to America,’ previous administrations cowered. Instead, President Trump is using a decisive, tactical and justified strategy against escalating Iranian aggression. I am glad that President Trump is making it very clear that the United States of America will not stand for attacks against Americans and our troops, and we will fight back.” -Rep. Buddy Carter (R-District 1)

On the other hand, Democratic Congressman Joe Cunningham said the following on Twitter:

My statement on the airstrike that killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/FKxOIp95PD — Rep. Joe Cunningham (@RepCunningham) January 3, 2020

Officials with Hunter Army Airfield and Fort Stewart could not comment on the situation.