‘It Is Well’: Film on Savannah activist Rev. Bennie R. Mitchell Jr. premieres on Amazon Prime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A documentary highlighting the legacy of renowned Savannah activist Reverend Bennie Mitchell, Jr. is being seen by millions after it’s premiere on Amazon Prime.

The film entitled “It Is Well” follows Rev. Mitchell’s legacy to spearhead community driven change, primarily the effort to name a Savannah street after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Mitchell’s son Bennie R. Mitchell, III says the film’s addition to Prime was a welcomed surprise to a work that serves as a testament to his father’s legacy.

“One thing that he believed in was community and you can’t have a community without people,” said Mitchell. “Those people have to be on at least one accord. You don’t have to agree on everything, but let’s all agree on one thing.”

The film premiered back in 2019 at the Savannah Theater, nearly a decade after Mitchell began work on the film.

Even though Rev. Mitchell passed away in February 2011, his son says his father always knew he’d release it.

The Mitchell Family also oversees the Bennie R. Mitchell Jr. Institute which works to provide scholarships for students and information on Mitchell’s legacy in the Savannah community.

If you’re interested in donating money or learning more about the institute, send an email to brmjrinstitute@gmail.com.