Islands Expressway bridge project expected to be completed in second half of 2022

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Bridge construction on Islands Expressway was originally scheduled for completion in October of this year. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) confirms Wednesday it has been delayed by nearly a year.

From the start, the plan was to replace two existing drawbridges with two taller ones.

“This project was stalled by a major change in the scope of work resulting in the bridge expanding by three span and replacing the MSE retaining walls,” explained Jill Nagel, the District Communications Officer for GDOT.

Nagel says Mother Nature is to blame for the changes. Most of the updates are happening on the bridges’ Eastsides where natural elements are more invasive to the project.

“With the increase in anticipated marsh water, it wouldn’t allow for the construction of these retaining walls to basically settle equally,” said Nagel. “So therefore, the bridge will be a longer bridge and eliminate the MSE walls.”

Nagel says the project is now expected to be done by the second half of 2022. The setback is increasing the price of the job from around $60 million to $62 million.

GDOT is working right now to approve design changes on both bridges. Once that is done, construction can be completed on the first bridge. Traffic will shift again before construction can start on the second one.

The original drawbridges were repurposed from old projects in Thunderbolt and on Highway 80, so Nagel says it is time for them to be destroyed.

“The contractors work is progressing slowly, but just because you don’t see progress, be assured progress is still being made on this project,” said Nagel.

GDOT is reminding everyone to be patient as construction progresses, to stay alert on the road and to watch driving speeds when traveling through the construction area.