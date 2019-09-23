Investigators rule West Waldburg Street fire accidental

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A fire that damaged five residences and displaced more than a dozen people Saturday has been ruled accidental, officials say.

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Savannah Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 300 block of West Waldburg Street. Upon arrival, the back of a brick triplex building was up in flames.

Witnesses say they heard a loud boom and saw the fire come from an air conditioning unit.

On Monday, Savannah Fire Rescue Chief Fire Investigator Fred Anderson stated that the fire is accidental.

“We are unable to rule out the outside air conditioning unit as the cause,” he added.

Fire at triplex on West Waldburg Street (Savannah Fire Rescue)

On Saturday, the fire spread from the tri-plex to the rear of a neighboring duplex unit and an unoccupied vacation rental. It took several hours to extinguish the blaze. Power also had to be cut to several neighboring homes.

Each building sustained extensive damage, according to Savannah Fire Rescue.

No one was injured but a total of 17 people have been displaced due to the fire and power cut. That includes three who lived in the duplex, two who lived in the triplex, 10 staying in a vacation rental in the triplex and two people living in a house nearby.

Savannah Fire Rescue said four cats were unaccounted for.

News 3 spoke with one neighbor whose home, nearly 150 years old, was damaged in the fire. More on that story here.