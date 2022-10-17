CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — An accident that occurred on I-95 at HWY-21 led to lane closures on the interstate near Port Wentworth on October 16.

A Toyota Highlander pulling a trailer was traveling north in the middle lane of Interstate 95 northbound at mile marker 109 when a motorcycle hit the rear of the Highlander in the middle lane causing the driver of the motorcycle to lay it down.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to Memorial Medical Center.

The driver of the Highlander sustained no injuries.

Police say that the interstate stayed closed for approximately two hours.

Port Wentworth police requested assistance from Georgia State Patrol to respond to the accident.