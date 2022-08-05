SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced a closure advisory starting next week on Monday, August 8th for the I-16/I-95 Improvement Project.

Weather permitting, GDOT construction partners will close the following interstate lanes at the locations below:

Daytime Closures

Monday, August 8th, through Saturday, August 13th, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations:

I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157)

Monday, August 8th, through Saturday, August 13th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations:

I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164)

Monday, August 8th, through Saturday, August 13th, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations:

I-516 westbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 5 to MP 6

I-516 eastbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 6 to MP 5

OVERNIGHT CLOSURES

Monday, August 8th, through Saturday, August 13th, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations:

I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157)

I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164)

Monday, August 8th, through Saturday, August 13th, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Double lane closures at the following locations:

I-95 northbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 98 to MP 100)

I-95 southbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 101 to MP 98)

NIGHTTIME CLOSURE AND DETOUR

Monday, August 8th, through Saturday, August 13th, from 10 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

I-16 eastbound to I-95 southbound ramp (Exit 157A)

Motorists traveling on I-16 eastbound should continue on I-16 eastbound and take the Dean Forest Road ramp (Exit 160), turn left onto Dean Forest Road, turn left onto I-16 westbound, then take Exit 157A to access I-95 southbound.

Monday, August 8th, through Saturday, August 13th, from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

I-95 northbound to I-16 eastbound ramp (Exit 99A)

Motorists traveling on I-95 northbound should continue past the I-16/I-95 Interchange, exit at US Hwy 80 (Exit 102), turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 southbound, then take the I-16 eastbound ramp (Exit 99A).

Monday, August 8th, through Saturday, August 13th, 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

I-16 eastbound to I-516 westbound ramp (Exit 164B)

Motorists traveling on I-16 eastbound should take the I-516 eastbound ramp (Exit 164A), then exit at US 17/US 80/Ogeechee Road (Exit 3), turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-516 westbound.

LONG-TERM CLOSURE

June 2, 2022, through May 31, 2023

Tremont Road under I-16

Note: Tremont Road will be open during holiday work restriction time frames.

Motorists traveling on Tremont Road north of I-16 should take Telfair Road northbound, turn right on West Gwinnett Street, turn right onto I-516 eastbound, then exit at Tremont Road (Exit 4).

Motorists traveling on Tremont Road south of I-16 should take I-516 westbound to West Gwinnett Street (Exit 6), turn left on West Gwinnett Street, then left on Telfair Road to access Tremont Road north of I-16.

The 16@95 Improvement Project will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The project is expected to be substantially completed by the end of 2023.