Queen Elizabeth II of England at Balmoral Castle with one of her Corgis, 28th September 1952. UPI color slide. Getty Images.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are two of many things that Queen Elizabeth will be known for, wearing crowns and loving corgis.

In describing what it’s like to wear the Imperial State Crown, in a BBC television documentary Queen Elizabeth said, “Fortunately my father and I have but about the same sort of shaped head but once you put it on, it stays, I mean, it just remains itself.”

Another thing that stayed with her, was her corgis, a breed that has a reputation of being known as one of the most agreeable of all small house dogs.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Queen Elizabeth is perhaps the most famous Pembroke Welsh Corgi owner in history, and has owned more than 30 ofthe dogs in her lifetime.

It’s been reported that just before her death, Elizabeth had four dogs which included two corgis and while nothing has been confirmed as to if the dogs will stay in the care of the royal family, it could be assumed they will be.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Newsweek that the Queen’s love for her dogs has been unmatched over the years and it’s likely they’ll find a home among the royal family.

‘She loves animals and she absolutely adores dogs. She always has, they were her first love and they will be her last,’ said Seward.

‘I imagine the dogs would be looked after by the family, probably Andrew [as] he’s the one that gave them to her. They’re quite young, the corgi and the dorgi.’

The AKA says that corgi’s are bright, sensitive dogs who enjoy playing with their human family and respond well to training. They are vigilant watchdogs and are loyal, loving pets.

