BEIRUT (CNN) – For one beautiful bride, footage from her wedding day didn’t capture joy, but instead captured the terrifying moment of the massive Beirut explosion on Tuesday.

The video above shows the impact of the blast blow the bride back. The photographer, Mahmoud Nakib, is still rolling as he too gets pushed by the shock wave.

People can be seen running for safety, including the bride and groom. Nakib called the scene a “nightmare.”

No one in the wedding party was hurt.