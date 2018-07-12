Video: Injuries reported in sixth day of 'running of the bulls' Video

PAMPLONA, Spain-- Two people were injured on the sixth day of the running of the bulls at Spain's annual San Fermin Festival in the northern city of Pamplona.

A local hospital spokesman said the two men were treated for bruises sustained during Thursday's run, which lasted two minutes and 20 seconds.

A light rain before the run made the narrow, cobbled streets slippery, and both bulls and runners fell.

Only one person has been gored so far in this year's festival.

Falls or trampling by the bulls cause most injuries along the route in an event made famous by Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises."