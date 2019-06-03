Video: Cruise ship rams into tourist riverboat in Venice canal Video

VENICE, Italy (NBC) - A resident filmed the moment a towering cruise ship rammed into a dock and a tourist riverboat on a busy Venice canal Sunday.



Italian media reported that at least five people were injured in the crash.



The collision happened about around 8:30 a.m. local time on the Giudecca Canal.



Cell phone video shot from a balcony showed the ship apparently unable to slow down its momentum, blaring its horn as it plowed into a much smaller boat and the dock. The cruise ship's owner said the MSC Opera was about to dock at a passenger terminal in Venice when it had a mechanical problem.



Two towboats guiding the cruise ship into Venice tried to stop the massive cruise ship, but they were unable to prevent it from ramming into the riverboat.



Venice is a tremendously popular site for both tourists and cruise ships, especially during the summer tourist season.



