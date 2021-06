SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The system in the Gulf designated as potential tropical cyclone Three has become a little stronger though the day Friday. It is likely that this system will further organize into a tropical depression or tropical storm later tonight.

As of the 2 PM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, PTC Three has 45 mph sustained wind with higher gusts likely. Tropical storm force wind extend 205 miles from the broad center of circulation.