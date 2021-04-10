UK’s Prince Philip honored with 41-gun salutes after death

Members of the 104th Regiment Royal Artillery fire a 41-round gun salute in the grounds of Cardiff Castle, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in Cardiff, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain’s Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Gun salutes across the U.K., in Commonwealth countries and at sea marked the death of Britain’s Prince Philip on Saturday as military leaders honored the former naval officer and husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Batteries of cannons and guns fired 41 rounds at one-minute intervals starting at midday in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and other U.K. cities. The Australian Defense Force offered its salute at 5 p.m. local time outside Parliament House in Canberra. A Royal Navy crew deployed in Oman, a former British protectorate, and an honor regiment in Gibraltar, a British territory, also gave artillery tributes to Philip.

“His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of indomitable spirit, steadfastness and an unshakeable sense of duty,” said General Nick Carter, chief of the U.K. Defense Staff. “From all of us who serve today and who have served, thank you.”

The Australian Federation Guard fire a 41 gun salute to mark the passing of Prince Philip on the forecourt of Parliament House, in Canberra, Australia, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, April 9. He was 99. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

Members of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery place empty shells into boxes in advance of firing a 41-round gun salute at Woolwich Barracks, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain’s Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP)

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain’s Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

This handout photo provided by the Ministry of Defense shows crew members of the HMS Montrose firing a 41-round gun salute to to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, in Duqm, Oman. Britain’s Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Jay Allen/Ministry of Defense via AP)

Soldiers of the Royal Horse Artillery fire a ceremonial gun during the 41 Death Gun salute in memory of Prince Philip at the Royal Artillery barracks in Woolwich, London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials announced Friday that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died . He was 99. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, Philip served in the Royal Navy during World War II and once had a promising military career. He joined the Royal Navy as a cadet in 1939 and won mentions during the war for his service aboard the battleship HMS Valiant at Cape Matapan, on Greece’s Peloponnesian peninsula. He rose to the rank of commander before he retired from active duty.

Two years after the war ended, Philip married the future queen at Westminster Abbey when she was 21 and he was 26. His naval career came to an abrupt end when King George VI died in 1952 and Elizabeth became queen.

At the queen’s coronation in 1953, Philip swore to be his wife’s “liege man of life and limb” and settled into a life supporting the monarch. The couple had four children — Charles, the heir to the throne, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Members of the public left flowers outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle on Saturday, ignoring appeals from authorities and the royal family to refrain from gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jockey, owners and trainers stand in the parade ring during the two minute silence before the first race on the third day of the Grand National Horse Racing meeting at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England, Saturday April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, Pool)

A portrait of Britain’s Prince Philip is placed with flowers and candles in front of the British embassy in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Manchester City players stand for a two minute silence prior to kick off to mark the passing of Prince Philip at the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Keeton,Pool)

Maisie Cairns (18 months) stands at the gates of Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Saturday, April 10, 2021. People gathered to pay respect to Britain’s Prince Philip who died early Friday. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

People view flower tributes at Cambridge Gate, at Windsor Castle, one day after the death of Britain’s Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain’s Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A woman prepares to place flowers outside Windsor Castle, one day after the death of Britain’s Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain’s Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

“Oh, I think everyone’s in shock,” Maureen Field, a 67-year-old Staines resident, said. ” I think everyone would like to pay their respects. Because of the virus, a lot of people have to stay away. He didn’t want a big funeral. He wanted a very private time with his family to say their goodbyes. So, we’ve all got to respect that.”

