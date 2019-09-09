Trump claims Bahamians need ‘totally proper documentation’ to enter US

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) – The president on Monday seemed to contradict his acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) chief regarding Bahamian refugees landing in the United States.

President Donald Trump said anyone wanting to enter the U.S. in the wake of Hurricane Dorian needs “totally proper documentation.”

The storm left more than 40 people dead, hundreds missing and roughly 70,000 homeless.

Trump’s acting CBP Chief Mark Morgan spoke earlier Monday, saying people in the Bahamas whose lives are in jeopardy won’t be turned away from entry because of a lack of travel documents.

That seemed to stand in contrast with what the president said Monday:

“We have to be very careful. Everybody needs totally proper documentation because…look the Bahamas had some tremendous problems with people going to the Bahamas that weren’t supposed to be there. I don’t want to allow people that weren’t supposed to be in the Bahamas to come into the United States including some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers.”

It was not immediately clear what Trump meant when he suggested gang members and drug dealers had fled to the islands.

The comments came after a Sunday incident in which roughly 130 people trying to evacuate the Bahamas were kicked off of a ferry heading to Florida. The ferry operator blamed red tape with U.S. Immigration authorities.

Acting CBP Chief Morgan agreed the incident was the result of confusion.