SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — To boost travel in the country, the tourist visa needed to enter South Korea has been waived for U.S. citizens until Dec. 31, 2024.

The Korea Electronic Travel Authorization, K-ETA, which normally takes 72 hours to be approved following the application, is not required for a 90-day stay in South Korea.

All you need is a valid U.S. passport to enter.

Don’t know Korean? Travel in the country is easy, with transportation signs normally including English and tourist establishments having English-speaking employees.

The country also has one of the world’s best transportation systems, according to GoCity.com, as being clean, efficient and reliable.

One South Korean Won is worth 0.00076 U.S. dollars, which means the dollar is worth more when exchanged.

According to Expedia,the average price of a flight from Savannah to the capital of South Korea Seoul is around $1,227 with American Airlines and JetBlue.

A country known for its food, entertainment and fashion, South Korea is a safe country to travel to with many incentives for U.S. citizens. Will you plan a trip?