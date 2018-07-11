Thai boys rescued from cave recuperating in hospital
CHIANG RAI, Thailand (NBC News) - The Thai hospital where 12 boys and their soccer coach are recovering has released footage of them in their hospital beds, talking with nurses and making peace signs.
Many of the boys are in an isolation ward wearing surgical masks.
A Thai health official says the boys have lost weight during their two-week ordeal, but they had water while they were trapped and are in good health.
A couple of them have pneumonia, but it is nothing to worry about.
Doctors say the boys are well, happy and glad to be out. And their teachers say they can skip exams next week - certainly something the boys will be relieved to hear.
