Star Wars fan gets dying wish, screens final movie early with family

HAMPSHIRE, England (CNN) – A dying Star Wars fan received one of his final wishes thanks to social media and Disney.

The patient at Rowans Hospice wanted to watch the newest movie in the franchise, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”. The movie won’t be in theaters until mid-December, but the patient knew it isn’t guaranteed that he will make it that long.

Tuesday, Rowans Hospice tweeted a plea to somehow get the patient a chance to see the movie, saying “time is not on his side”.

The appeal was met with strong support from Twitter users, along with Mark Hamill (aka Luke Skywalker). He wished them luck and tagged Disney.

Contact @Disney. They are the only ones who can make this happen. Good luck! — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) November 26, 2019

On Thursday, Disney’s Chairman and CEO Bob Iger responded. He said the patient would be allowed a preview. A Disney employee brought the movie, and the patient and his son previewed the film from the hospice center on Friday.

The patient later released a statement thanking Disney and saying he felt like he had won the lottery.