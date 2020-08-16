Somalia police report blast, gunfire at Mogadishu hotel

International News

by: ABDI GULED, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says a car bomb went off at a beachside hotel in Mogadishu, the capital, followed by heavy gunfire.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said that a burst of gunfire could be heard on Sunday inside the Elite Hotel, a newly built beachside hotel often frequented by young people and the city’s elite.

There was no immediate word on casualties from the attack which shattered a period of calm of a few months following a spate of bomb attacks earlier this year. Somalia’s homegrown Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, who are allied to al-Qaida, often carry out such attacks in the country’s capital.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories