SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Savannah Fire Department honored 343 of their fellow firefighters who died in the line of duty on September 11, 2001.

Firefighters received six radio announcements on Saturday morning at the exact time of the attack on the Pentagon, the plane crashes into the North and South towers, the collapse of the South Tower, and when United Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.