HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) - The family of a South Carolina teenager who died in a boating accident involving a member of the Murdaugh family says the owner of a convenience store chain is using smear tactics to force them to drop from a wrongful death lawsuit.

Mallory Beach died in 2019 when she was thrown from a boat that hit a piling in Archer's Creek. The 19-year-old's body was found seven days later.