SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The war in the Middle East has been ongoing, but renewed fighting erupted back in October, when the Israeli government says Hamas attacked civilians in southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, and kidnapping more than 200 others.

Three people who say they survived that attack are in Savannah to tell their story, all living in Kibbutz that day.

The three survivors, Asaf Artel, Batia Holin, and Rotem Holin told a packed auditorium at the Jewish Educational Alliance their home was once a mostly peaceful place.

“It’s a lot of family living in the kibbutz community, you know- green area, very breathable area, lots of culture, very quiet, very pleasant place,” said Asaf Artel.

They said they witness violence every once in a while, though.

“We live in a place that is 95% paradise and 5% hell,” added Artel.

Hell was what Artel, Batia, and Rotem Holin say they experienced on Oct. 7 at the hands of Hamas.

Asaf Artel says he had a normal day of errands planned on Oct. 7.

“I had big plans for that morning,” says Artel, “I wanted to clean my garden, do things outside my house, and do some lawning, then the alarms started going on and off again.”

Rotem Holin says she heard gunshots and bombs around 6:30 a.m., grabbed her children and their iPads to distract them, and locked herself and them in her home’s safe room.

What happened next, she says, was unimaginable.

“We held the handle of the door,” she says, “My kids were at their beds with the tablets, then the doors open, and they shot one shot into the safe room. Luckily it hit the side of the door, not the front so they didn’t get to it, then I stood in front of them. There were six, and I told them I have two children with me.”

Rotem Holin said Hamas members continued to shoot in her home, ravaged her home and took her valuables, but spared the lives of her and her children, though most of her neighbors were either kidnapped or killed.

The survivors say they heard help was coming, but it came around 32 hours later.

“The first day you waited a few minutes, a half hour- the army was supposed to come because there’s army all over,” Asaf explained, “I started to doubt; I got my gun, my magazine.”

The survivors say they cannot go back right now because their homes are now in a warzone.

“Now I’m 71, and there is no place to live anymore because of what happened,” says Batia Holin.

The scarring memories, they say, are also a reason.

“We have to think about the future but we can’t, we still live in the 7th of October,” says Rotem Holin.

The survivors say they are living out of hotels for the time being. They say they do not know when they will return home.