Losses in Australian fires at $484m; U.S. sends help

MALLACOOTA, Australia (CNN) – Nothing but red as an Australian Defense Force flies above Mallacoota during an evacuation mission.

Nearly 15-million acres have been scorched across Australia’s six-states so far this fire season.

Australian insurers estimate more than $480-million in losses so far this fire season.

At least 24-deaths have been confirmed, with most of the casualties in New South Wales.

Bruce Honeyman/Lost home in Australia Wildfires

“The ferocity of the fire is unbelievable … we made the right decision to evacuate and for that I’m thankful,” says Bruce Honeyman who lost his home to the wildfires.

About 27-hundred firefighters are battling the infernos.

The Australian Defence Force is calling on a few thousand army reserve forces and others, including 20 veteran California firefighters.

A professor from the University Of Sydney estimates 484-million animals across New South Wales were killed in the fires.

