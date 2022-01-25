Husband says Iran sentenced activist wife to prison, lashes

FILE – Iranian Narges Mohammadi, right, from the center for Human Rights Defenders, listens to Karim Lahidji, president of the Iranian league for the Defence of Human Rights, during a press conference on the Assessment of the Human Rights Situation in Iran, at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, June 9, 2008. Paris-based Taghi Rahmani, the husband of Mohammadi, a prominent human rights activist, said his wife has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison in Iran. He said in a tweet Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, that his wife, Narges Mohammadi, was tried in five minutes and sentenced to prison and 70 lashes and that she also has been prohibited from using phones or computers to communicate. (AP Photo/Keystone/Magali Girardin, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has sentenced a prominent human rights activist to more than eight years prison, according to her husband.

Paris-based Taghi Rahmani tweeted on Sunday that his wife, Narges Mohammadi, was tried in five minutes and sentenced to prison and 70 lashes. He has said she is prohibited from communicating and has no access to lawyers. Last week, she was sent to Gharchak prison near Tehran.

Authorities arrested Mohammadi in November after she attended memorial for a victim of violent 2019 protests. Rahmani said in December his wife stood accused of “spying for Saudi Arabia.”

Mohammadi has a long history of imprisonment, harsh sentences and international calls for reviews of her case.

In May, the European Union called on Iran to reconsider her sentence of 30 months in prison and 80 lashes on charges of protesting the killing of protesters during the country’s 2019 unrest.

A spokesperson for the bloc urged Iran to look into Mohammadi’s case under “applicable international human rights law and taking into account her deteriorating health condition.” Mohammadi confirmed her sentence at the time in an Instagram post, saying she does not “accept any of these sentences.”

In the post, Mohammadi said one of the charges against her is having a party and dancing in jail.

She was released from jail in October 2020, after serving eight and a half years in prison, after her initial, 10-year sentence was commuted. In that case, she was sentenced in Tehran’s Revolutionary Court on charges including planning crimes to harm the security of Iran, spreading propaganda against the government and forming and managing an illegal group.

Before imprisonment, Mohammadi was vice president of the banned Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran.

Mohammadi has been close to Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, who founded the center. Ebadi left Iran after the disputed re-election of then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009, which touched off unprecedented protests and harsh crackdowns by authorities.

In 2018, Mohammadi, an engineer, was awarded the 2018 Andrei Sakharov Prize.