SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia college student was among more than 150 people killed in a deadly Halloween crowd stampede. The stampede happened in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday.

Investigators said a massive crowd of people attending a Halloween party suddenly surged into a narrow alleyway. Family members say 20-year-old Steven Blesi, along with dozens of other young people was caught in the crowd and crushed to death.

Blesi was enrolled at Kennesaw State University and in the country as part of a study abroad program.