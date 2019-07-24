Flights delayed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport over fueling

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Passengers flying out of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport faced delays Wednesday that extended deep into the evening due to problems refueling planes at the busy European aviation hub, the airport said.

The airport said a company that supplies fuel to planes at the airport has “a fault in their system. That means that planes cannot be refueled right now, which is causing delays.” The airport said the company, Aircraft Fuel Supply, was trying to resolve the problem.

“It is still unclear how long this will take, but we expect it to last long into the evening,” Schiphol said “We regret any inconvenience for travelers and airlines.”

The delays came during the busy summer vacation period in the Netherlands and on a day that saw a heat wave set a record high temperature.

Airport spokesman Hans van Kastel told the Dutch broadcaster NOS that eight flights had been cancelled and air traffic controllers had reduced the number of flights arriving at Schiphol.

“All in all, it’s clear that many passengers have been affected by this problem,” he said.